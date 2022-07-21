ECB Decision: What you need to know

By ForexTime

Investors and traders worldwide are keenly anticipating the European Central Bank’s policy announcements today.

Here are some major points to look out for:

It is widely expected that the ECB will raise its benchmark interest rates today for the first time since 2011.

What matters now is the size of the hike.

Markets have come to expect at least a 25 basis point hike. However, markets are also expecting about a 50% chance that we could see a larger-than-usual 50 basis point hike today (a la “two-in-one” hike).

This is because the ECB has to play catch up with record-high inflation. Europe’s June consumer price index (used to measure headline inflation) hit 8.6% in June – that’s over four times the ECB’s inflation target of 2%.

And with about 80 other central banks around the world already raising their respective rates, its high time that the ECB follows suit.

NOTE: Interest rate hikes are a central bank’s main tool for taming elevated inflation.