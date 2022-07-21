Article By RoboForex.com
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, having rebounded from the support at 3/8, USDCHF is consolidating. In this case, the pair is expected to grow towards the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may move downwards to reach the support at 2/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading inside the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to test -2/8, rebound from it, and then resume moving upwards to reach the resistance at -1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at -2/8 to the downside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new downside targets.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.
Article By RoboForex.com
Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.
- Murrey Math Lines 21.07.2022 (USDCHF, GOLD) Jul 21, 2022
- Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 21.07.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP) Jul 21, 2022
- The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2022.07.21 Jul 21, 2022
- The Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged. The ECB will raise interest rates today Jul 21, 2022
- RM Investment Bank Held an Open Day for Its Clients Jul 21, 2022
- ECB Decision: What you need to know Jul 21, 2022
- Uranium Co. Reports Solid Drill Results at Alligator River Jul 20, 2022
- Trial Results Show New Drug Improves Dry Eye Symptoms Jul 20, 2022
- Tectonic Metals Closes CA$2.3M Private Placement Jul 20, 2022
- Biopharma Co. Looks to Expand New Drug Label Down the Road Jul 20, 2022