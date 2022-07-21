Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 21.07.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, having rebounded from the support at 3/8, USDCHF is consolidating. In this case, the pair is expected to grow towards the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may move downwards to reach the support at 2/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading inside the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to test -2/8, rebound from it, and then resume moving upwards to reach the resistance at -1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at -2/8 to the downside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new downside targets.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.

Attention!

