Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 15.07.2022 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming a Harami reversal pattern close to the support level, USDCAD may reverse in the form of another ascending impulse. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance area at 1.3240. Later, the market may break this level and continue to grow. However, an alternative scenario implies that the asset may correct to reach 1.3070 and continue the uptrend only after the pullback.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern during the pullback. At the moment, the asset is reversing in the form a new descending impulse. In this case, the downside target may be the support level at 0.6655. After testing the level, the price may break it and continue the descending tendency. At the same time, the opposite scenario implies that the price may grow to reach 0.6790 and continue the uptrend after the correction.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, after testing the support area, the pair has formed several reversal patterns, for example, Hammer. At the moment, USDCHF may reverse in the form of a new rising impulse. In this case, the upside target may be at 0.9920. After testing the resistance level, the price may break it and continue trading upwards. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may correct to reach 0.9790 first and then resume the ascending tendency.
