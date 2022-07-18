Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 18.07.2022

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having finished the ascending wave at 1.0086, EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range around this level. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start another growth to reach 1.0151, or even extend this structure up to 1.0219; if to the downside – resume moving within the downtrend with the target at 1.0018.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 1.1900, GBPUSD is expected to fall to break 1.1824 and then continue trading downwards to reach 1.1744. On the other hand, if the price grows and breaks 1.1900, the market may start another growth with the target at 1.2055.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished the descending structure at 138.02 and may later grow towards 138.70, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may resume growing with the target at 140.00; if to the downside – start a new decline to reach 136.66.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still falling towards 0.9727. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9911.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the ascending wave at 0.6817. Today, the pair may resume falling to reach 0.6762 and then start a new growth with the target at 0.6842. Later, the market may form another descending wave towards 0.6660.





BRENT

Brent is still consolidating above 101.78. Possibly, the asset may form one more ascending structure towards 104.35, and then resume falling to return to 101.78. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the first target at 108.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues consolidating above 1700.27. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may resume growing with the target at 1767.44; if to the downside – start a new decline to reach 1688.15, and then form one more ascending structure towards the above-mentioned target.





S&P 500

The S&P index has finished the ascending structure at 3865.0; right now, it is consolidating this level. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may resume growing to reach 4004.0. After that, the instrument may start a new decline to return to 3865.0 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4100.0.

