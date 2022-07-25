By Elliott Wave International
On July 13 and 14, the euro and the U.S. dollar briefly traded at parity — for the first time in 20 years.
Just 19 months ago, EURUSD was at $1.2350. It’s quietly dropped 20%+ since.
Quietly? Yeah, because of all the other fireworks in the market drowned out the news.
What would you have done with this knowledge a year and a half ago?
For one thing, you’d have put off that European vacation until now!
Who could have known? EWI subscribers. Check out this forecast from EWI back on January 8, 2021:
It appears that currencies are delivering the early New Year trend reversal that often occurs. The [Euro]’s high at 1.2350 on Wednesday, January 6, completes the five-wave rally from at least November 4, 2020 (1.1604) and likely from March 23, 2020 (1.0635)…Greater bearish potential exists…
Every student of Elliott knows that when five waves finish, you should anticipate a reversal of equal degree.
Here’s what happened since:
Mmmm, I love a good chart.
And a great tweet. Tip of the hat to Mr_Cuddlez!
So, are you ready to catch the next big euro move?
EWI’s Chief Market Analyst Steven Hochberg guides our Financial Forecast Service subscribers 3X/week through the twist and turns in the euro (and dollar) — plus, U.S. stock indexes, bonds, gold and silver — inside his Short Term Update.
Right now, read our forecasts for all of the markets listed above (and more) inside our Financial Forecast Service Test Drive — just $17 for a full week’s access.
Join the Financial Forecast Service Test Drive now.
Hurry: Your one-time Test Drive opportunity ends Thursday, July 28th.
This article was syndicated by Elliott Wave International and was originally published under the headline Europe On Sale: Get It While U Can. EWI is the world’s largest market forecasting firm. Its staff of full-time analysts led by Chartered Market Technician Robert Prechter provides 24-hour-a-day market analysis to institutional and private investors around the world.
- Murrey Math Lines 25.07.2022 (EURUSD, GBPUSD) Jul 25, 2022
- Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 25.07.2022 (GBPUSD, BRENT, USDJPY) Jul 25, 2022
- The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2022.07.25 Jul 25, 2022
- The Reserve Bank of Australia’s Comments Support AUD Jul 25, 2022
- Many important economic events will take place this week and volatility in the markets will be high Jul 25, 2022
- Sri Lanka’s crisis: Can the South Asian economy break from the past and find a route to stability? Jul 25, 2022
- Europe On Sale: Get It While U Can Jul 25, 2022
- COT Week 29 Charts: Bonds Speculators bets mixed led by Eurodollar, 5-Year & Long Treasury Bond Jul 23, 2022
- COT Week 29 Charts: Soft Commodities Speculator bets slightly higher led by Sugar & Lean Hogs Jul 23, 2022
- COT Week 29 Charts: Stock Market Speculator bets mostly higher led by Russell 2000 & Nasdaq Jul 23, 2022