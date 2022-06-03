US and European indices are rising again. Shanghai back to normal life

by JustForex

The US stock market closed yesterday with an increase. The Dow Jones Index (US30) added 1.33% at the stock market’s close, while the S&P 500 Index (US500) jumped by 1.84%. The NASDAQ Technology Index (US100) increased by 2.69%. The Fed officials Brainard and Mester confirmed that the Fed is planning to raise the interest rate by 50 basis points at the next two meetings. This scenario is already priced in, so the indices continued to recover amid the absence of negative news on the economy. An important jobs report (nonfarm payrolls) will be released today. US private sector jobs added much less than expected in May, according to ADP, which could indicate labor demand is starting to slow amid higher interest rates and tighter financial conditions. This suggests that the US central bank is trying to reduce labor demand without raising the unemployment rate too high.

Hardware manufacturer Hewlett Packard (HP) announced its withdrawal from Russian and Belarusian markets, the company announced on its official site along with the publication of its quarterly report.

Stock markets in Europe were mostly up yesterday. German DAX (DE30) gained 1.01%, French CAC 40 (FR40) added 1.27%, Spanish IBEX 35 (ES35) decreased by 0.04%, British FTSE 100 (UK100) did not trade. The ECB will meet on June 9, where economists expect to see a hawkish stance by the bank and plans to raise interest rates soon.

The EU approved a partial oil ban on Russia and sanctions against Sberbank.

OPEC+ has agreed to increase oil production to compensate for Russia’s production decline. Thus, the situation in the oil market remains the same. With increasing demand and limited supply, oil prices continue to rise. Many analysts believe that OPEC+ artificially creates a situation with limited supply to keep oil prices high.

Asian markets traded lower yesterday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 (JP225) decreased by 0.16%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (HK50) lost 1.00% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 (AU200) was down by 0.80%. Shanghai returned to normal life on Wednesday after two months of strong lockdown due to COVID-19. Stores reopened and people returned to offices, parks and markets. This is a good sign, especially for the manufacturing sector, business activity and the service sector.

Polls show that the Reserve Bank of Australia will raise rates by 25 basis points in June, although some policymakers said they would like to see a 40-basis-point hike, preferring to move faster. Australia’s economy is recovering quickly from the pandemic, but inflation has reached a 20-year high of 5.1% in annual terms, well above the 2-3% target range.

Main market quotes:

S&P 500 (F) (US500) 4,176.87 +75.64 (+1.84%)

Dow Jones (US30) 33,248.61 +435.38 (+1.33%)

DAX (DE40) 14,485.17 +144.70 (+1.01%)

FTSE 100 (UK100) 7,532.95 0 (0%)

USD Index 101.77 -0.73 (-0.71%)

Important events for today:

– Japan Services PMI (m/m) at 03:30 (GMT+3);

– Eurozone German Services PMI (m/m) at 10:55 (GMT+3);

– Eurozone Services PMI (m/m) at 11:00 (GMT+3);

– Eurozone Retail Sales (m/m) at 12:00 (GMT+3);

– US Nonfarm Payrolls (m/m) at 15:30 (GMT+3);

– US Unemployment Rate (m/m) at 15:30 (GMT+3);

– US ISM Services PMI (m/m) at 17:00 (GMT+3).

by JustForex

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.