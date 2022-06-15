RoboMarkets is Chosen as The Best Stocks Broker

RoboMarkets announces receiving the “Best Stocks Broker” accolade at the Global Forex Awards 2022 – B2B. RoboMarkets has earned the “Best Stocks Broker” title for the third straight year. The trader community puts a high value on the company’s products and services for trading in the stock market.

RoboMarkets clients have access to over 12,000 trading instruments, including more than 1,000 US stocks, which are available for commission-free trading through the R StocksTrader platform. Over the past twelve months, the company has added over 500 new instruments for investments, including fractional shares and CFDs on stocks of American, Brazilian, British, and European companies.

The Global Forex Awards 2022 – B2B event brings together the world’s leading companies that contributed the most to the development of trading solutions and innovations for financial markets. The awards are presented to the industry’s best representatives in the areas of liquidity provision, client services, order execution, affiliate conditions, trading platforms and performance, as well as other important aspects of the Forex B2B market. The winners are decided by open voting among clients of forex companies from all over the world.

Denis Golomedov, Chief Marketing Officer at RoboMarkets comments: “We’d like to thank everyone who voted for us. We’re delighted to have been holding the dominant leadership in the Best Stocks Broker nomination for several years. Although the industry and the needs of clients change over time, RoboMarkets always succeeds in meeting the highest standards in the provision of services in the stock market. In the past year, we’ve made significant progress at RoboMarkets in this direction: we released several package updates for our proprietary R StocksTrader platform, enhanced the mobile application, and added fractional shares and numerous new instruments. We’re planning to continue developing in this area to live up to our Best Stocks Broker (Europe) status 100 percent”.

About RoboMarkets