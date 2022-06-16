16 Jun

Murrey Math Lines 16.06.2022 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

June 16, 2022

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-days Moving Average, which means prevalence of the uptrend. A test of 2/8 is expected, followed by a breakaway and growth to the resistance level of 3/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support level at 1/8 downwards. In this case, the quotes might return to 0/8.

USDCHFH4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel will be a signal of the price growth.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes have escaped the oversold area and are now trading above 1/8. Currently, we should expect further price growth that might end in a breakaway upwards of 2/8 and test the resistance level of 1/8, returning the quotes to the oversold area.

XAUUSD_H4
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken, increasing the probability of further price growth.

XAUUSD_M15

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

