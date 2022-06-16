Murrey Math Lines 16.06.2022 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-days Moving Average, which means prevalence of the uptrend. A test of 2/8 is expected, followed by a breakaway and growth to the resistance level of 3/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support level at 1/8 downwards. In this case, the quotes might return to 0/8.





On M15, a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel will be a signal of the price growth.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes have escaped the oversold area and are now trading above 1/8. Currently, we should expect further price growth that might end in a breakaway upwards of 2/8 and test the resistance level of 1/8, returning the quotes to the oversold area.





On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken, increasing the probability of further price growth.

