Murrey Math Lines 15.06.2022 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair rests above the 200-days Moving Average, demonstrating an uptrend. The pair is likely to rise over 7/8 and reach the resistance level of 8/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support level at 6/8 downwards, in which case the quotes can correct to 5/8.





On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away, confirming an uptrend and a high probability of further growth of the price.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-days Moving Average and are resting above it, indicating possible development of an uptrend. The price is likely to test 3/8, break through it, and rise to the resistance level of 4/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway downwards of the support level at 2/8. This can lead to further falling to 1/8.





On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away, increasing the probability of further growth.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.