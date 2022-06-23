Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 23.06.2022 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern not far from the support area. At the moment, the asset is reversing in the form of a new rising impulse. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance level at 1844.50. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may fall to reach 1820.00 without any pullbacks.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern close to the support area. At the moment, the asset may reverse in the form of a new ascending impulse. In this case, the upside target may be at 0.6320. After that, the asset may rebound from the resistance level and resume moving downwards. However, an alternative scenario implies that the price may continue falling to reach 0.6195 without testing the resistance level.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the support level. At the moment, the pair is reversing in the form of a new rising impulse. In this case, the upside target remains at 1.2365. Later, the market may rebound from the resistance area and resume falling to reach the target at 1.2135.

