Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 14.06.2022 (AUDUSD, XAGUSD, GBPUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is continuing decent falling under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen of the indicator at 0.7005 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6765. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7215, which will mean further growth to 0.7315.





XAGUSD, “Silver vs US Dollar”

Silver has secured under the lower border of the bearish channel and the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line of the indicator at 21.60 is expected, followed by falling to 20.40. The decline can be additionally confirmed by a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 22.25, which will entail further growth to 23.15.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.2265 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1855. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2605, which will entail further growth to 1.2705.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.