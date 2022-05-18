Mid-week Technical Outlook: Minors & Crosses In Focus

It is shaping up to be another volatile week for financial markets thanks to key economic reports from major economies and numerous speeches by Federal Reserve officials.

Global equities were tugged and pulled by inflation fears, rate hike expectations, and ongoing geopolitical risks. In the currency space, king dollar loosened its grip on the FX space allowing G10 majors to bounce while lingering below its 200-day Simple Moving Average.

Over the past few weeks our attention has been on king dollar but this afternoon the spotlight shines on minor and cross currency pairs. The minors are normally referring to non-USD forex currency pairs while crosses are pairs that do not contain the dollar as either the base or quote currency.

Although minors and crosses are slightly less popular than the majors and often experience more wild swings due to less liquidity in the markets, they still present trading opportunities. So, if you have had enough of the dollar and would like something different, check out the setups below!

GBPJPY wobbles above 160.00

After rallying the previous session, the GBPJPY looks tired and may be running on empty fumes. Prices remain bearish on the daily timeframe with the candlesticks trading within a negative channel. A breakdown below 160.00 could result in a steeper decline towards 157.50 and lower. Should 160.00 prove to be reliable support, an incline back towards 162.00 could be on the cards.

EUR/JPY ready to resume selloff?

The technical bounce on the EURJPY could be over if prices fail to push above 137.00. Bears still remain in some control with prices respecting a bearish channel on the daily charts. A decline back under the 50-day Simple Moving Average could trigger a selloff towards 134.50 and 133.00, respectively. If prices are able to break above 137.00, then a move towards 138.00 could become reality.

EUR/GBP choppy as ever

There is a lot going on with the EURGBP as bulls and bears battle it out. Prices remain as choppy as ever but the trend could turn negative if prices close below 0.8420. Sustained weakness below this level could result in a further decline towards 0.8380. If prices are able to bounce from 0.8420, the next key level of interest can be found at 0.8500.

EURAUD breakdown or bounce?

As the subtitle says, the EURAUD can either experience a technical bounce from 1.4900 or breakdown below this point to hit 1.4600. The trend looks bullish on the daily charts but prices are trading below the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Average. Should 1.4900 prove to be reliable support, a move back towards 1.5300 could on the cards.

AUD/NZD higher highs and higher lows…

This currency pair remains firmly bullish on the daily timeframe. There have been consistently higher highs and higher lows while the MACD trades to the upside. A solid breakout and daily close above 1.1100 could encourage a move higher towards 1.1200. A daily close below 1.0750 could trigger a selloff towards 1.08200