Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 13.05.2022 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2245 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2035 Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2315. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2405.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is rebounding from the resistance level. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 1825.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1775.00. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1855.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1905.00.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has fixed above Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6250 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6085. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6335. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6435.

