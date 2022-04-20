The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, ADA, BNB). Overview for 20.04.2022

Article By RoboForex.com

The BTC is sort of reviving: the major cryptocurrency has been slowly recovering for a couple of trading sessions and trying to fix above significant resistance levels. On Wednesday afternoon, the BTC is trading at $41,438. Technically, the asset must fix above $42,300 to confirm a reversal to the upside – two days ago it seemed impossible but now it’s quite real.

Chances for further growth improved because the BTC is taking any opportunity to break the resistance area at $41,200-$41,500. The current situation is unravelling just like we expected: the stock market reached stability and the crypto sector followed.

If these positive tendencies continue, the next upside target after $42,300 will be at $44,200. According to CoinMarketCap, all Top 10 coins managed to stay “in the black”.

Bitcoin chart online

ADA: great result

The ADA is following major coins and demonstrates almost a 5% growth per day. Technically, the ADA continues moving within the sideways range between $0.8630 and $0.9950. if the asset breaks the upside border, the next upside target will be at $1.1000.

Cardano chart online

BNB: the target is at $445

The BNB also gained some weight (+3.85%) since yesterday but not as much as other cryptocurrencies. If bulls are able to keep the asset between $430 and $440, the next upside target will be at $445.

Binance Coin chart online

Binance: something new

In the nearest future, Binance is planning to burn $740 million worth of BNB, that’s about 1.8 million coins. The burn would be conducted at an average price of $403 per BNB. Binance uses this tool to reduce the total number of coins. This procedure will have a positive effect on the coins that remain in circulation.