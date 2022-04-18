18 Apr

AAPL Ending Diagonal To Complete Simple Zigzag

April 18, 2022

By Orbex

AAPL

The internal AAPL structure suggests the development of the primary fifth wave. This takes the form of an ending diagonal (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5) of the intermediate degree.

At the level of 150.33, an intermediate correction (4) in the form of a minor triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z ended.

After the end of the correction (4), prices moved higher in the intermediate wave (5). Judging by the initial part, wave (5) will take the form of a standard zigzag A-B-C.

It is possible that the bulls in wave C will reach the level of 195.27. There, wave (5) will be at 76.4% of intermediate wave (3).

AAPL

In the second variant, the ending diagonal is fully complete, and with it the entire cycle wave a ended.

Free Reports:

STX, RJF and BX were added to our Stock Market Watchlist in January - Here are the Stock Symbols that stood out so far in the first quarter of 2022.





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Thus, at the time of writing, there is a drop in prices in the cycle correction b. This can take the form of a double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ of the primary degree. It seems that the first two primary sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ have already been formed.

There is a high probability that the final sub-wave Ⓨ will be able to bring the market to 146.60. At that level, primary wave Ⓨ will be at 100% of wave Ⓦ.

Join our responsible trading community – Open your Orbex account now!

Orbex-LogoArticle by Orbex

Orbex is a fully licensed broker that was established in 2011. Founded with a mission to serve its traders responsibly and provides traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets. www.orbex.com

Financial News Stock Market News