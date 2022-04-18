AAPL Ending Diagonal To Complete Simple Zigzag

By Orbex

The internal AAPL structure suggests the development of the primary fifth wave. This takes the form of an ending diagonal (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5) of the intermediate degree.

At the level of 150.33, an intermediate correction (4) in the form of a minor triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z ended.

After the end of the correction (4), prices moved higher in the intermediate wave (5). Judging by the initial part, wave (5) will take the form of a standard zigzag A-B-C.

It is possible that the bulls in wave C will reach the level of 195.27. There, wave (5) will be at 76.4% of intermediate wave (3).

In the second variant, the ending diagonal is fully complete, and with it the entire cycle wave a ended.

Thus, at the time of writing, there is a drop in prices in the cycle correction b. This can take the form of a double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ of the primary degree. It seems that the first two primary sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ have already been formed.

There is a high probability that the final sub-wave Ⓨ will be able to bring the market to 146.60. At that level, primary wave Ⓨ will be at 100% of wave Ⓦ.

Join our responsible trading community – Open your Orbex account now!

Article by Orbex

Orbex is a fully licensed broker that was established in 2011. Founded with a mission to serve its traders responsibly and provides traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets. www.orbex.com