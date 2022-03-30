Trade The NFP Live! 01-04-2022

By Orbex

Get ready to trade the NFP LIVE with a seasoned analyst!

Our resident market strategist David Kindley will be going live to give you exclusive insights into this month’s non-farm payrolls data release.

Excluding the first results for 2022, non-farm payrolls seem to be on a roll, with more and more positive results each time. Especially with a whooping 678K jobs added last month!

So, what can the markets expect this time around? Will the data keep up on its upward trajectory?

Join David as he takes you through his pre and post data release analysis, diving into FX Majors, Indices, Commodities, and Metals!

Why should you attend?

Explore the NFP and its possible outcomes.

Learn new techniques to help you identify trading opportunities

Develop your knowledge of market patterns under the guidance of a seasoned analyst

Join the trading community and ask all your questions!

Article by Orbex

