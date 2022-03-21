This week’s focus is on the EU leaders’ summit, the oil market situation, and geopolitics

by JustForex
Last week, investors’ attention was focused on the US, UK, and Japanese central bank meetings and inflation rates in Europe and Canada. This week will not be full of economic events, so the investors’ attention will be focused on the situation in Ukraine. Also, this week there will be a virtual summit organized by the Bank for International Settlements, which will be addressed by many US officials, including Jerome Powell. On Wednesday, the UK will update its inflation data. Analysts expect consumer prices to rise by 0.4-0.5%, although the Bank of England has already raised interest rates three times. On Thursday, data on business activity in the manufacturing sector in many countries and durable goods order data in the US will be released. A summit of EU leaders on security issues will also take place on Thursday. Investors should closely monitor the oil market. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions could exacerbate supply shortages unless Western countries agree to increase supplies from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
- – China PBoC Loan Prime Rate at 03:15 (GMT+2);
- – Eurozone ECB President Lagarde Speaks at 09:30 (GMT+2);
- – US FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 14:00 (GMT+2);
- – US Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 16:00 (GMT+2).
- – Australia RBA Governor Lowe Speaks at 03:00 (GMT+2);
- – Eurozone ECB President Lagarde Speaks at 15:15 (GMT+2);
- – Switzerland SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan speaks at 17:15 (GMT+2);
- – US FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 16:35 (GMT+2);
- – US FOMC Member Daly’s Speaks at 20:00 (GMT+2);
- – US FOMC Member Mesters’s Speaks at 23:00 (GMT+2).
- – Singapore Consumer Price Index (m/m) at 07:00 (GMT+2);
- – UK Consumer Price Index (m/m) at 09:00 (GMT+2);
- – UK BoE Gov Bailey Speaks at 14:00 (GMT+2);
- – US Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 14:00 (GMT+2);
- – UK Annual Budget Release at 14:30 (GMT+2);
- – US New Home Sales (m/m) at 16:00 (GMT+2);
- – US Crude Oil Reserves (w/w) at 16:30 (GMT+2);
- – US FOMC Member Daly’s Speaks at 17:45 (GMT+2).
- – Australia Manufacturing PMI (m/m) at 00:00 (GMT+2);
- – Australia Services PMI (m/m) at 00:00 (GMT+2);
- – Japan Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes at 01:50 (GMT+2);
- – Switzerland SNB Interest Rate Decision at 10:30 (GMT+2);
- – Switzerland SNB Monetary Policy Assessment at 10:30 (GMT+2);
- – Eurozone Germany Manufacturing PMI (m/m) at 10:30 (GMT+2);
- – Eurozone Germany Services PMI (m/m) at 10:30 (GMT+2);
- – Eurozone ECB Economic Bulletin at 11:00 (GMT+2);
- – Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (m/m) at 11:00 (GMT+2);
- – Eurozone Services PMI (m/m) at 11:00 (GMT+2);
- – UK Manufacturing PMI (m/m) at 11:30 (GMT+2);
- – UK Services PMI (m/m) at 11:30 (GMT+2);
- – Switzerland SNB Press Conference at 11:30 (GMT+2);
- – Eurozone EU Leaders Summit at 12:00 (GMT+2);
- – US Core Durable Goods Orders (m/m) at 14:30 (GMT+2);
- – US Initial Jobless Claims (w/w) at 14:30 (GMT+2);
- – US FOMC Member Waller’s Speaks at 15:10 (GMT+2);
- – US Manufacturing PMI (m/m) at 15:45 (GMT+2);
- – US Services PMI (m/m) at 15:45 (GMT+2);
- – US Natural Gas Storage (w/w) at 16:30 (GMT+2);
- – US FOMC Member Bostic’s Speaks at 17:00 (GMT+2).
- – Japan Tokyo core CPI (m/m) at 01:30 (GMT+2);
- – UK Retail Sales (m/m) at 09:00 (GMT+2);
- – Eurozone Germany Ifo Business Climate (m/m) at 11:00 (GMT+2);
- – Eurozone EU Leaders Summit at 12:00 (GMT+2);
- – US Michigan Consumer Sentiment (m/m) at 16:00 (GMT+2);
- – US Pending Home Sales (m/m) at 16:00 (GMT+2);
- – US FOMC Member Waller’s Speaks at 18:00 (GMT+2).
This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.