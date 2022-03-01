01 Mar

Introduction To Forex Trading – FREE Live Webinar!

March 1, 2022

By Orbex

Calling all beginner Forex traders! We’ve put together a comprehensive webinar dedicated to teaching you how to trade the financial markets!

Next Monday, March 7th at 6 pm GMT, our seasoned market expert David Kindley will be going live on Zoom to cover all the basics you need to begin your online trading journey.

Sign up now for a chance to learn:

  • The basics of the FX markets
  • The advantages of trading CFDs
  • How volume and leverage affect trades
  • What to look out for when deciding on a trade

The webinar is free to attend, but seats are limited.

Book your spot today to start trading responsibly!

