RoboForex Was Recognised as The Best Broker for Trading Stocks In 2022

RoboForex , an international broker that provides services for trading on financial markets in many countries all over the world, was named the winner in the Best Stocks Broker Global 2022 category at The London Trader Show Awards 2022. The winners will be rewarded on 25 February 2022 in the Novotel London West hotel in London.

The London Trader Show Awards 2022 is an exhibition that has been held since 2010 and is considered a landmark event in the industry of trading and investing. Some of the best experts in the industry will deliver different workshops and seminars to share their knowledge and experience with attendees, and also will provide some real tools for more successful work on financial markets.

The winners have been determined by the votes of the professional trader community on the exhibition’s official website from 6 January to 15 February 2022. During this period, any visitor of the website had the opportunity to complete the survey and choose their favourites in 11 nominations.

Robert Stephenson, CBO at RoboForex: “It’s a great honour for us to be recognised as the best broker for trading stocks in 2022. We offer our clients to trade over 12,000 instruments, which include stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. RoboForex pays particular attention to the stock market as we consistently develop and improve our proprietary solutions in this area, the web platform and mobile application R StocksTrader. This product is at the top of our line and may be considered unique in many respects throughout the industry. This award is proof that our efforts did not go unnoticed. We’d like to thank everyone who voted for RoboForex and helped us to receive this award.”

