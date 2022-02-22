Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.02.2022 (XAUUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1909.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1885.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1965.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1820.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1785.00.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7198; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7185 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7325. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downsides border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7110. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7015.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.2748; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2710 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2895. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2665. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2575. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the upside border of the Triangle pattern and fix above 1.2795.

