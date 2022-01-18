RoboForex Received 3 Awards at the Traders Union Awards 2021

January 18, 2022

Belize City, Belize

RoboForex , an international broker, received 3 awards at once within the frameworks of Traders Union Awards 2021. The company was recognised as the best in the following nominations – “BEST BROKER OF THE YEAR”, “BEST TRADERS UNION PARTNER”, and “MOST PROFITABLE BROKER”.

Annual voting was held by the Traders Union Awards from 1 to 30 December 2021. The nominees are brokerage companies, the best of which were chosen by over 200,000 participants of the Traders Union and visitors of its website.

Robert Stephenson, Chief Business Officer at RoboForex: “We’re very pleased that so many participants of the Traders Union highly appreciate our work and name us the best in several categories at once. We’ve won awards from the Traders Union on many occasions. The company takes incredible delight in this success because it means that the world’s biggest community of traders recognised us as the best among providers of financial services in the global market. We put a high value on this attention and are very thankful to our clients for their choice.”

The event is organized by the IAFT (Traders Union), which attracted a record number of the market participants, such as forex brokers and crypto exchanges, to become its partners. Awards received by the winners confirm their leading positions in the industry and recognition of the professional traders’ community.

About RoboForex

RoboForex is a company, which delivers brokerage services. The company provides traders, who work on financial markets, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. RoboForex Ltd has the brokerage license IFSC 000138/210. More detailed information about the Company’s products and activities can be found on the official website at roboforex.com.