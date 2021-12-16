RoboMarkets Mobile Platform Was Chosen as the Best In 2021

RoboMarkets, a provider of investment services in Europe, announced the reception of the “Best Mobile Trading Platform” award from the Professional Trader Awards. The winners have been determined by the votes of the professional trader community.

The award-winning companies were announced at the ceremonial reception that took place in London on 9 December 2021. RoboMarkets was honoured as the prize winner in the “Best Mobile Trading Platform” category for the second straight year. The award is presented to the broker that is dedicated to offering the best mobile product on the professional account market.

RoboMarkets was recognised for its mobile workstation, R StocksTrader — a powerful and user-friendly application. R StocksTrader is a universal application for trading from smartphones and tablet PCs. The R StocksTrader platform offers over 12,000 instruments for trading, including more than 3,000 stocks, indices, ETFs, and CFDs.

How are the winners of the Professional Trader Awards 2021 selected?

During the first stage, which lasts for four weeks, the organising committee receives applications from brokers that nominate themselves in the different chosen categories. In the next stage, the committee conducts a survey among the trader community, whereby traders with professional trading accounts are asked to vote for a particular broker from the nominees list. This describes how the trader community has selected the winners of the Professional Trader Awards also in 2021.

In 2021, the organising committee presented awards for 17 nominations. The “Professional Trader Awards” are given in recognition of excellence to the brokers that offer exclusive services for professional trading accounts. Among the winners are the providers of financial services that equally prioritise the quality of their services, their cutting-edge technologies, and their clients’ needs and satisfaction.

Denis Golomedov, Chief Marketing Officer at RoboMarkets, says: “It’s a great honour for us to receive the best mobile platform award for the second time in a row. This means that the professional trader community highly appreciates the products for mobile trading offered by RoboMarkets. Our clients want to be able to exercise control over their accounts, and trade around the clock from any part of the world where there is internet access. We understand these needs, and therefore put a lot of effort and ingenuity into continuously developing our proprietary mobile trading solutions. R StocksTrader enables our clients to trade in 6 markets in over 12,000 trading instruments. The innovative app also offers analytical market data, excellent charts, and a handy corporate actions calendar – all made available free of charge (with no monthly fees). The trading features and the information sharing on the app, along with RoboMarkets support, help our clients invest confidently. All the above make R StocksTrader stand out from its market competitors, as evidenced by the choice of professional traders. We thank everyone who voted for RoboMarkets and helped us win this award!”

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is an investment company, operating under CySEC licence No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in European countries by providing access to its proprietary trading platforms to traders who work on financial markets. Find out more about the Company’s products and activities on www.robomarkets.com.