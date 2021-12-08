RoboForex was Chosen as the Best Stocks Broker in 2021

RoboForex , an international broker that provides trading services in global financial markets, was chosen as the “Best Stocks Broker Global 2021” by Global Business Review Magazine Awards.

RoboForex provides trading services with 8 types of assets and 12,000 trading instruments. Stocks leverage is up to 1:20, spreads – from 0.01 USD; also the company provides 24/7 technical support and the best trading instruments in the industry.

Robert Stephenson, Chief Business Officer at RoboForex is commenting: “The award signifies our systematic work on provision of top-tier services at the stock market. The company provides a large pool of investment instruments, competitive trading conditions, and high-quality support. The team is grateful for the award and will struggle to win the prize next year again”.

About Global Business Reviews Magazine Awards

Global Business Reviews Magazine Awards is a platform that marks and rewards outstanding achievements of companies from various sectors: banking, finance, insurance, real estate, technology. Awards aim at highlighting the importance of high-class services and pick out companies that are worthy of worldwide recognition.

About RoboForex