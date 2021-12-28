EURUSD is “stuck” hesitating. Overview for 28.12.2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD is barely moving on Tuesday; market volatility moved to the other assets.

The major currency pair is looking neutral on Tuesday. The current quote for the instrument is 1.1324.

There is an opinion that the current situation with low liquidity and volatility may continue throughout the week. Investors are calmly waiting for New Year and don’t seem to respond to any news or event until January. The economic calendar has been almost empty for both yesterday and today.

Nevertheless, there will be some interesting numbers to pay attention to this week. For example, on Wednesday the US will report on the Goods Trade Balance and the Wholesale Inventories for November, on Thursday – the weekly report on the Unemployment Claims. On the same day, the European Central Bank is scheduled to release its Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts. However, none of these events is likely to shake the market.

Both bulls and bears won’t make any serious decisions until the market offers something really important, such as the latest statistics on the US labour market to be published early in January.