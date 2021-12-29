AMZN Stock Prices May Collapse To The Level Of 2871.52

AMZN shares are likely forming a bullish impulse, which is part of the development of a deep fourth wave of the primary degree.

The primary correction ④ takes the form of an intermediate triple combination (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z). To complete the correction pattern an intermediate wave (Z) is necessary.

Wave (Z) most likely takes the form of a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z, where the first four parts are already fully completed. And now we are in the final minor wave Z. It seems that wave Z takes the form of a simple zigzag of the minute degree. The impulse ⓐ and the correction ⓑ are currently forming. So, now we can expect a price decrease in the impulse ⓒ.

It is possible that the price will fall to 2871.52. At that level, wave (Z) will be at 161.8% of actionary wave (Y). Moreover, wave (Y) concluded at the same level.

Alternatively, the primary correction ④ may have already ended. Thus, the primary fifth wave, taking the form of an ending diagonal (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5) of the intermediate degree, may be under development.

It is possible that at the end of October correction (4), in the form of a minor double zigzag W-X-Y, came to an end. An intermediate wave (5) is currently forming. This wave can take the form of a double combination W-X-Y.

In the near future, market participants may expect the construction of a minute zigzag ⓐ-ⓑ-ⓒ, forming the final minor wave Y. Growth in this zigzag is possible to the level of 43488.71. At that level, wave ⑤ will be at 76.4% of primary impulse wave ③.

