BABA Has The Primary Correction Ended?

By Orbex

The BABA formation suggests the construction of a large bullish Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ zigzag of the primary degree.

Apparently, at the time of writing, we are in the final part of the primary correction Ⓑ. This correction can take the form of an intermediate triple zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z).

It seems that the growth in the intervening wave (X) has ended, and now the formation of the initial part of the final actionary wave (Z) is taking place. This is likely to take a complex formation of a double zigzag W-X-Y. The collapse of prices in wave (Z) could reach the level of 50.65. At that price level, it will be equal to wave (Y).

After the completion of the primary correction Ⓑ, market participants will see an impulse growth significantly above the maximum of 246.55.

According to the alternative, the formation of the primary correction wave Ⓑ has already come to an end. Thus, in the near future, we can expect the formation of the initial part of the bullish impulse Ⓒ.

Wave Ⓒ could be a simple impulse consisting of intermediate waves (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5). The end intermediate impulse (3) could end near 273.78. This is on the level of intervening wave (X).

If the market moves according to the second option, then it is possible to consider opening deals for purchases, in order to take profit at a maximum of 273.78.

Article by Orbex

Orbex is a fully licensed broker that was established in 2011. Founded with a mission to serve its traders responsibly and provides traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets. www.orbex.com