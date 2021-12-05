5 Interesting Energy Stocks added to our Watchlist this Quarter

The fourth quarter of 2021 is approximately two-thirds over and we wanted to highlight some of the Top Energy Companies that have been analyzed by our QuantStock system so far. Our QuantStock system is a proprietary algorithm that takes into account key company fundamentals, earnings trends and other strength components to find quality companies. We use it as a stock market ideas generator and to update our stock watchlist every quarter. The QuantStock system does not take into consideration the stock price or technical price trends so one must compare each company idea against the current stock prices. There are a plethora of professional studies that continue to show stock markets are overvalued and this is always a key component to consider when researching any stock market idea. As with all investment ideas, past performance does not guarantee future results.

Here we go with 5 of our Top Energy Stocks two-thirds of the way through Quarter 4 of 2021:

Suncor Energy

Energy Stock | Medium Cap | 5.42 percent dividend | 15.22 P/E | Our Grade = C+

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is one of Canada’s biggest energy stocks. It is an integrated energy company engaged in producing synthetic crude from oil sands. Suncor last announced its financial results for the third quarter on October 27. It came up with earnings of 56 cents per share and revenue of $8.11 billion for the three months ended September 30. The results showed significant improvement from the comparable quarter of 2020 but missed the consensus forecast of 58 cents per share for profit and $8.5 billion for revenue. Despite missing expectations, Suncor Energy stock climbed to a new high of $26.97 earlier this month.

Matador Resources Co.

Energy Stock | Small Cap | 0.51 percent dividend | 16.78 P/E | Our Grade = C-

Matador Resources Co. (NYSE: MTDR) is an energy company based in Texas, United States. The company last month announced impressive financial results for the third quarter. Matador earned $1.25 per share during the three months ended September 30, beating the consensus forecast of 96 cents per share. Moreover, it generated revenue of $472.351 million during the quarter, ahead of analysts’ average estimate of $387.950 million. In addition, Matador stock has also performed exceptionally well so far in 2021. The company’s share price has skyrocketed more than 200 percent on a year-to-date basis. The 52-week range of the stock is $10.16 – $47.23, while its total market value stands close to $4.5 billion.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Energy Stock | Small Cap | 0.84 percent dividend | 11.29 P/E | Our Grade = C-

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE: MGY) is another Texas-based oil producer. The company posted solid financial results for the third quarter earlier this month. Magnolia reported adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share on revenue of $283.58 million. The results easily surpassed analysts’ average estimate of 61 cents per share for earnings and $274 million for revenue. If we quickly look at its key financial metrics, Magnolia stock is currently trading around $18.82, against its 52-week range of $18.38 – $19.07. Moreover, the company’s market value is just over $3.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.03.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.

Energy Stock | Medium Cap | 10.26 percent dividend | 3.71 P/E | Our Grade = C

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE: SNP), commonly known as Sinopec, is a leading oil and gas company based in China. Besides its listing in the New York Stock Exchange, it also trades in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sinopec last month announced mixed results for the third quarter. Its reported earnings of $2.64 per share, representing a sharp decline from $5.54 per share in the comparable period of 2020. On the positive side, its revenue for the third quarter grew over 52 percent to $114.58 million. If we look at its share price, Sinopec stock has struggled to gain value so far in 2021. The stock has only increased nearly one percent on a year-to-date basis.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.

Energy Stock | Medium Cap | 19.49 percent dividend | 2.71 P/E | Our Grade = C

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE: PBR) is one of the leading energy stocks based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company, also called Petrobras, is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Petrobras last released its quarterly financial results on October 28. The company reported earnings of $5.9 billion for the third quarter, down 26.9 percent from Q2 but significantly higher than the comparable period of 2020. In addition, its quarterly revenue of $23.3 billion was also well above $13.15 billion in the year-ago period. If we talk about its share price movement, Petrobras stock hasn’t performed well this year. The stock is still down nearly six percent on a year-to-date basis.

