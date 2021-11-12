Stock Market: Recent Rallies & Runs – Video

By TheTechnicalTraders

Chris joins Jim Goddard on HoweStreet.com to discuss the stock market’s recent rallies & runs over the past month. There have been roughly a ten percent rally in the S&P500 & Nasdaq, without having a pullback. Generally, a 2-3% correction, lasting for 2-5 days, is considered a healthy move. Overall, the more the market goes without a correction, the bigger the correction will be later.

When money flows out of the stock market it will usually head to the safety and comfort of defensive sectors such as consumer staples, utilities, bonds and gold.

Precious metals, in particular gold and silver, recently went into a recovery phase from a year-long bear market. Though still struggling with resistance, precious metals may begin to pick up speed in 2022.

