Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 18.11.2021 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

НAs we can see in the H4 chart, after forming several reversal patterns, including Harami, close to the resistance level, USDCAD is reversing in the form of a new pullback. In this case, the downside correctional target may be the support area at 1.2570. However, an alternative scenario implies that the asset may continue growing to reach 1.2665 without correcting towards the support area.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Engulfing, near the support level. At the moment, the asset may reverse in the form of a new correctional impulse. In this case, the upside correctional target may be the resistance area at 0.7305. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may continue falling to reach 0.7220 without testing the resistance area.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after testing the resistance area, the pair has formed several reversal patterns, for example, Hanging Man. At the moment, USDCHF is reversing in the form of a new correctional wave towards the support level. In this case, the downside target may be at 0.9250. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may continue growing to reach 0.9355 without testing the support level.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.