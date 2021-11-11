Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 11.11.2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 1.1560, and with an escape downwards, the wave of decline is likely to develop to 1.1441. After this level is reached, there might follow a link of correction to 1.1550 (a test from below). Then a decline to 1.1404 can follow.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has broken through 1.3484 and goes on developing a wave of decline to 1.1333. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.3480 might follow, then – a decline to 1.3220.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The currency pair formed a consolidation range around 70.65. Today it can grow to 71.60, then decline to 71.00. At these levels, a new consolidation range is to form. With an escape upwards, growth to 72.70 can follow. With an escape downwards – a pathway to 69.22.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair completed a wave of growth to 114.14. Today a wave of decline is to develop towards 113.71, followed by growth to 113.90. Practically, a new consolidation range is to form at these levels. With an escape downwards, the quotations can fall to 112.80. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 115.50 can open.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.9187. A consolidation range formed around this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.9200 will open. With a breakaway of this level upwards, the trend can continue to 0.9235.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair bounced off 0.7386 downwards and is trading in a wave of decline to 0.7277. After this level is reached, a correction to 0.7343 can begin.





BRENT

Oil performed a wave of decline to 83.15. Today the pair is trading in a consolidation range around this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 81.06 can open. Then a link of correction to 83.15 can follow, and then – a decline to 79.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold performed a wave of growth to 1868.26 and a correction to 1844.66. Today a link of growth to 1857.85 can follow. If this level is broken away upwards, growth to 1876.40 can happen. An in case of a decline and a breakaway of 1844.00 downwards, a pathway to 1815.00 can happen.





S&P 500

The stock index performed a wave of decline to 4632.2. Today the market performed a wave of growth to 4651.5. At a moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around it. We expect a link of growth to 4676.0 and then – a link of decline to 4625.0.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.