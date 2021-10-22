COT Energy Charts: WTI Crude Oil Speculator bets rise for 6th week

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday October 19th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Highlighting this week’s COT Energy data is the speculator’s WTI Crude Oil bullish bets which have now gained for six straight weeks. WTI crude speculator wagers have risen by a total of +80,436 contracts over that time-frame and has pushed the current bullish standing to an eleven week high-point. The WTI futures price has surged recently to the highest level since 2014 due to many factors including fears over supply combined with more demand.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Oct-19-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,205,089 44 429,594 49 -473,181 41 43,587 76 Gold 485,974 22 193,349 56 -219,190 43 25,841 43 Silver 143,664 10 30,356 53 -44,580 55 14,224 23 Copper 225,225 44 40,584 72 -46,208 28 5,624 58 Palladium 9,061 12 -2,416 5 2,355 93 61 48 Platinum 58,570 19 14,844 24 -21,176 79 6,332 50 Natural Gas 1,318,498 48 -131,070 39 86,574 58 44,496 92 Brent 202,714 41 -28,018 73 23,413 23 4,605 76 Heating Oil 415,556 56 26,441 81 -50,250 18 23,809 81 Soybeans 750,939 33 43,541 41 -9,575 64 -33,966 15 Corn 1,404,126 5 277,029 65 -218,172 41 -58,857 9 Coffee 304,874 62 68,889 99 -73,100 3 4,211 17 Sugar 871,316 21 211,550 80 -243,564 22 32,014 47 Wheat 394,949 27 -8,566 40 18,180 59 -9,614 56

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 429,594 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 24,818 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 404,776 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 48.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 76.4 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.7 31.7 4.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.2 53.2 2.5 – Net Position: 429,594 -473,181 43,587 – Gross Longs: 565,720 698,992 97,623 – Gross Shorts: 136,126 1,172,173 54,036 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.2 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 48.8 40.6 76.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 25.8 -24.6 2.1

Brent Crude Oil Futures:

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -28,018 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 6,906 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -34,924 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 22.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 75.8 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.9 46.5 5.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.7 35.0 2.7 – Net Position: -28,018 23,413 4,605 – Gross Longs: 34,303 94,287 10,045 – Gross Shorts: 62,321 70,874 5,440 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.0 22.9 75.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.0 -14.9 23.2

Natural Gas Futures:

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -131,070 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -168 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -130,902 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 39.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 58.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.6 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 20.3 43.6 5.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.3 37.1 1.8 – Net Position: -131,070 86,574 44,496 – Gross Longs: 268,031 575,425 68,020 – Gross Shorts: 399,101 488,851 23,524 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 39.2 58.2 91.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.3 -8.0 91.6

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 48,642 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 1,449 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 47,193 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 79.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 67.6 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.7 46.0 7.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.2 63.4 4.3 – Net Position: 48,642 -58,021 9,379 – Gross Longs: 102,687 153,554 23,616 – Gross Shorts: 54,045 211,575 14,237 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 19.6 79.0 67.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 8.9 -9.0 1.2

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 26,441 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -12,696 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 39,137 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.8 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.5 49.7 11.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.1 61.8 5.6 – Net Position: 26,441 -50,250 23,809 – Gross Longs: 68,516 206,628 46,898 – Gross Shorts: 42,075 256,878 23,089 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 81.3 17.7 80.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -16.5 9.2 8.8

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -16,527 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -410 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -16,117 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 24.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 75.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 47.8 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.5 43.1 1.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 91.0 4.8 0.1 – Net Position: -16,527 15,992 535 – Gross Longs: 21,506 18,008 593 – Gross Shorts: 38,033 2,016 58 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 8.9 to 1 10.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 24.2 75.3 47.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.7 8.5 5.2

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).