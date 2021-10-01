COT Energy Charts: WTI Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Commodity, Heating Oil & Brent Crude

By InvestMacro.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter
Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 28th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
|Sep-28-2021
|OI
|OI-Index
|Spec-Net
|Spec-Index
|Com-Net
|COM-Index
|Smalls-Net
|Smalls-Index
|WTI Crude
|2,175,199
|39
|373,814
|31
|-418,880
|57
|45,066
|79
|Gold
|490,858
|23
|168,399
|53
|-190,151
|48
|21,752
|32
|Silver
|142,163
|9
|16,705
|39
|-28,648
|69
|11,943
|9
|Copper
|184,988
|16
|18,577
|56
|-21,720
|45
|3,143
|43
|Palladium
|9,439
|13
|-3,250
|0
|3,614
|100
|-364
|23
|Platinum
|62,551
|26
|5,653
|10
|-10,185
|95
|4,532
|25
|Natural Gas
|1,363,463
|44
|-146,680
|35
|105,967
|64
|40,713
|82
|Brent
|203,987
|42
|-41,360
|42
|36,829
|54
|4,531
|75
|Heating Oil
|434,928
|73
|36,590
|85
|-60,357
|11
|23,767
|94
|Soybeans
|686,272
|18
|64,720
|46
|-42,564
|56
|-22,156
|35
|Corn
|1,394,022
|3
|278,546
|66
|-215,090
|41
|-63,456
|7
|Coffee
|294,266
|54
|65,575
|96
|-70,663
|4
|5,088
|24
|Sugar
|889,873
|29
|248,915
|88
|-291,724
|13
|42,809
|61
|Wheat
|358,631
|10
|-3,645
|44
|11,488
|52
|-7,843
|64
WTI Crude Oil Futures:
The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 373,814 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 17,836 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 355,978 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 30.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 56.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 78.5 percent.
|WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|24.3
|34.0
|4.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|7.1
|53.2
|2.5
|– Net Position:
|373,814
|-418,880
|45,066
|– Gross Longs:
|527,523
|738,761
|99,677
|– Gross Shorts:
|153,709
|1,157,641
|54,611
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|3.4 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|1.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|30.9
|56.9
|78.5
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-9.8
|8.5
|3.0
Brent Crude Oil Futures:
The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -41,360 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -9,098 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -32,262 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 42.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 54.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 75.2 percent.
|Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|12.5
|53.5
|5.4
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|32.8
|35.4
|3.2
|– Net Position:
|-41,360
|36,829
|4,531
|– Gross Longs:
|25,562
|109,078
|11,068
|– Gross Shorts:
|66,922
|72,249
|6,537
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.4 to 1
|1.5 to 1
|1.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|42.3
|54.1
|75.2
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-13.6
|7.1
|33.0
Natural Gas Futures:
The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -146,680 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -6,460 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -140,220 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 34.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.1 percent.
|Natural Gas Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|21.1
|45.0
|5.0
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|31.9
|37.2
|2.0
|– Net Position:
|-146,680
|105,967
|40,713
|– Gross Longs:
|287,792
|613,010
|67,597
|– Gross Shorts:
|434,472
|507,043
|26,884
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.7 to 1
|1.2 to 1
|2.5 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|34.5
|64.3
|82.1
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|4.9
|-4.7
|-4.0
Gasoline Blendstock Futures:
The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 43,177 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 6,504 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 36,673 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 56.4 percent.
|Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|27.4
|47.7
|6.8
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|14.0
|63.4
|4.5
|– Net Position:
|43,177
|-50,677
|7,500
|– Gross Longs:
|88,034
|153,135
|21,886
|– Gross Shorts:
|44,857
|203,812
|14,386
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.0 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|1.5 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|14.1
|86.3
|56.4
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|7.6
|-5.6
|-10.8
#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:
The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 36,590 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 700 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 35,890 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 85.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 11.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.6 percent.
|Heating Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|16.6
|48.1
|10.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|8.2
|61.9
|5.1
|– Net Position:
|36,590
|-60,357
|23,767
|– Gross Longs:
|72,075
|209,058
|46,053
|– Gross Shorts:
|35,485
|269,415
|22,286
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.0 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|2.1 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|85.4
|11.5
|93.6
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|5.2
|-9.5
|21.7
Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:
The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -9,618 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -3,470 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -6,148 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 38.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 61.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 43.7 percent.
|Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|57.2
|34.1
|1.5
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|86.5
|6.1
|0.2
|– Net Position:
|-9,618
|9,177
|441
|– Gross Longs:
|18,750
|11,193
|500
|– Gross Shorts:
|28,368
|2,016
|59
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.7 to 1
|5.6 to 1
|8.5 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|38.7
|61.0
|43.7
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|1.1
|-1.2
|3.3
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).
Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).