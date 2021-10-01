COT Energy Charts: WTI Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Commodity, Heating Oil & Brent Crude

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 28th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Sep-28-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,175,199 39 373,814 31 -418,880 57 45,066 79 Gold 490,858 23 168,399 53 -190,151 48 21,752 32 Silver 142,163 9 16,705 39 -28,648 69 11,943 9 Copper 184,988 16 18,577 56 -21,720 45 3,143 43 Palladium 9,439 13 -3,250 0 3,614 100 -364 23 Platinum 62,551 26 5,653 10 -10,185 95 4,532 25 Natural Gas 1,363,463 44 -146,680 35 105,967 64 40,713 82 Brent 203,987 42 -41,360 42 36,829 54 4,531 75 Heating Oil 434,928 73 36,590 85 -60,357 11 23,767 94 Soybeans 686,272 18 64,720 46 -42,564 56 -22,156 35 Corn 1,394,022 3 278,546 66 -215,090 41 -63,456 7 Coffee 294,266 54 65,575 96 -70,663 4 5,088 24 Sugar 889,873 29 248,915 88 -291,724 13 42,809 61 Wheat 358,631 10 -3,645 44 11,488 52 -7,843 64

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 373,814 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 17,836 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 355,978 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 30.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 56.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 78.5 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.3 34.0 4.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.1 53.2 2.5 – Net Position: 373,814 -418,880 45,066 – Gross Longs: 527,523 738,761 99,677 – Gross Shorts: 153,709 1,157,641 54,611 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 30.9 56.9 78.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.8 8.5 3.0

Brent Crude Oil Futures:

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -41,360 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -9,098 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -32,262 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 42.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 54.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 75.2 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 12.5 53.5 5.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 32.8 35.4 3.2 – Net Position: -41,360 36,829 4,531 – Gross Longs: 25,562 109,078 11,068 – Gross Shorts: 66,922 72,249 6,537 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 1.5 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 42.3 54.1 75.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.6 7.1 33.0

Natural Gas Futures:

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -146,680 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -6,460 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -140,220 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 34.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.1 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.1 45.0 5.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.9 37.2 2.0 – Net Position: -146,680 105,967 40,713 – Gross Longs: 287,792 613,010 67,597 – Gross Shorts: 434,472 507,043 26,884 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 34.5 64.3 82.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.9 -4.7 -4.0

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 43,177 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 6,504 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 36,673 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 56.4 percent.

SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.4 47.7 6.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.0 63.4 4.5 – Net Position: 43,177 -50,677 7,500 – Gross Longs: 88,034 153,135 21,886 – Gross Shorts: 44,857 203,812 14,386 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 14.1 86.3 56.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.6 -5.6 -10.8

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 36,590 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 700 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 35,890 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 85.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 11.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.6 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.6 48.1 10.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.2 61.9 5.1 – Net Position: 36,590 -60,357 23,767 – Gross Longs: 72,075 209,058 46,053 – Gross Shorts: 35,485 269,415 22,286 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 85.4 11.5 93.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.2 -9.5 21.7

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -9,618 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -3,470 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -6,148 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 38.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 61.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 43.7 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 57.2 34.1 1.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 86.5 6.1 0.2 – Net Position: -9,618 9,177 441 – Gross Longs: 18,750 11,193 500 – Gross Shorts: 28,368 2,016 59 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 5.6 to 1 8.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 38.7 61.0 43.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.1 -1.2 3.3

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

