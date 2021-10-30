COT Currency Charts: Speculators raise British pound sterling bets to highest level since July

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday October 26th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.

Highlighting this week’s COT Currency data is the speculator’s British pound sterling bullish bets which have ascended to their highest level since July. Speculator net positions increased for a third consecutive week (total of +34,971 contracts) this week and jumped by over +13,000 contracts for a second straight week.

Net positioning had been bearish over the preceding thirteen weeks, falling by a total of -79,176 contracts over that period and declining for nine out of those thirteen weeks. Speculator bearish bets hit a 58-week bearish low-point on September 7th before turning sharply higher (+29,314 contracts) the next week on September 14th.

The recent increases in speculator sentiment has pushed the GBP net contracts to over a three-month high, dating back to July 6th when net positions totaled 21,903 contracts.

Data Snapshot of Forex Market Traders | Columns Legend

Oct-26-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index USD Index 58,993 87 34,457 85 -41,942 5 7,485 98 EUR 680,374 76 -11,256 32 -16,255 71 27,511 24 GBP 156,495 11 14,953 85 -13,660 22 -1,293 53 JPY 265,254 99 -107,036 2 128,546 100 -21,510 6 CHF 54,305 34 -19,379 36 32,362 67 -12,983 25 CAD 159,475 37 3,320 58 -26,629 35 23,309 82 AUD 160,011 52 -75,246 14 76,399 76 -1,153 50 NZD 43,061 30 8,906 86 -11,474 13 2,568 81 MXN 162,542 30 -43,289 0 40,166 100 3,123 56 RUB 53,374 59 21,462 64 -23,728 31 2,266 96 BRL 46,073 55 -942 67 463 34 479 73 Bitcoin 16,671 100 -4,412 0 583 0 3,829 100

US Dollar Index Futures:

The US Dollar Index large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 34,457 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,477 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 35,934 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 85.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.4 percent.

US DOLLAR INDEX Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 76.6 3.7 15.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.2 74.8 2.9 – Net Position: 34,457 -41,942 7,485 – Gross Longs: 45,189 2,157 9,212 – Gross Shorts: 10,732 44,099 1,727 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.2 to 1 0.0 to 1 5.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 85.2 4.9 98.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 17.6 -20.2 21.7

Euro Currency Futures:

The Euro Currency large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -11,256 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 851 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -12,107 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 31.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 71.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 23.5 percent.

EURO Currency Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.9 57.0 12.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.6 59.4 8.7 – Net Position: -11,256 -16,255 27,511 – Gross Longs: 196,880 387,905 86,683 – Gross Shorts: 208,136 404,160 59,172 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 31.5 71.1 23.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.0 14.1 -17.3

British Pound Sterling Futures:

The British Pound Sterling large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 14,953 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 13,338 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,615 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 21.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 53.0 percent.

BRITISH POUND Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 33.2 47.7 17.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.6 56.5 18.4 – Net Position: 14,953 -13,660 -1,293 – Gross Longs: 51,912 74,688 27,446 – Gross Shorts: 36,959 88,348 28,739 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 84.8 21.6 53.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.3 -0.3 -19.9

Japanese Yen Futures:

The Japanese Yen large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -107,036 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -4,302 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -102,734 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 5.9 percent.

JAPANESE YEN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 11.9 80.0 7.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 52.2 31.6 15.4 – Net Position: -107,036 128,546 -21,510 – Gross Longs: 31,487 212,303 19,254 – Gross Shorts: 138,523 83,757 40,764 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.2 to 1 2.5 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 1.7 100.0 5.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -29.2 30.0 -29.1

Swiss Franc Futures:

The Swiss Franc large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -19,379 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -1,795 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -17,584 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 36.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 67.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 25.2 percent.

SWISS FRANC Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 2.3 79.8 17.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 38.0 20.2 41.1 – Net Position: -19,379 32,362 -12,983 – Gross Longs: 1,246 43,355 9,360 – Gross Shorts: 20,625 10,993 22,343 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.1 to 1 3.9 to 1 0.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 36.1 67.3 25.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -23.6 16.7 -3.8

Canadian Dollar Futures:

The Canadian Dollar large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 3,320 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 14,244 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -10,924 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 35.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.0 percent.

CANADIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.8 43.8 26.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.7 60.5 11.8 – Net Position: 3,320 -26,629 23,309 – Gross Longs: 45,977 69,913 42,129 – Gross Shorts: 42,657 96,542 18,820 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.8 35.0 82.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.5 -17.6 23.3

Australian Dollar Futures:

The Australian Dollar large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -75,246 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 812 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -76,058 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 13.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 75.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 49.6 percent.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 10.9 73.5 14.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 57.9 25.8 14.7 – Net Position: -75,246 76,399 -1,153 – Gross Longs: 17,448 117,662 22,432 – Gross Shorts: 92,694 41,263 23,585 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.2 to 1 2.9 to 1 1.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 13.9 75.9 49.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.7 -14.7 28.0

New Zealand Dollar Futures:

The New Zealand Dollar large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 8,906 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 2,466 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 6,440 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.2 percent.

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 56.9 26.3 13.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 36.2 52.9 7.5 – Net Position: 8,906 -11,474 2,568 – Gross Longs: 24,490 11,307 5,819 – Gross Shorts: 15,584 22,781 3,251 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.5 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 86.2 12.7 81.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.5 -4.2 0.2

Mexican Peso Futures:

The Mexican Peso large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -43,289 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -4,718 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -38,571 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 56.3 percent.

MEXICAN PESO Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 39.2 55.9 4.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 65.8 31.2 2.2 – Net Position: -43,289 40,166 3,123 – Gross Longs: 63,677 90,904 6,749 – Gross Shorts: 106,966 50,738 3,626 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.8 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 100.0 56.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.8 13.5 -7.0

Brazilian Real Futures:

The Brazilian Real large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -942 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -284 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -658 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 67.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.6 percent.

BRAZIL REAL Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.1 45.9 7.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 46.2 44.9 6.5 – Net Position: -942 463 479 – Gross Longs: 20,337 21,128 3,486 – Gross Shorts: 21,279 20,665 3,007 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 67.4 34.0 72.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.6 11.7 -10.6

Russian Ruble Futures:

The Russian Ruble large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 21,462 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -709 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 22,171 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 64.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 31.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 96.1 percent.

RUSSIAN RUBLE Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 57.5 36.5 6.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.3 80.9 1.8 – Net Position: 21,462 -23,728 2,266 – Gross Longs: 30,708 19,461 3,205 – Gross Shorts: 9,246 43,189 939 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.5 to 1 3.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 64.2 31.2 96.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.9 -3.6 9.2

Bitcoin Futures:

The Bitcoin large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -4,412 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -1,566 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -2,846 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 95.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent.

BITCOIN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.7 5.8 28.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 69.2 2.3 5.9 – Net Position: -4,412 583 3,829 – Gross Longs: 7,121 972 4,810 – Gross Shorts: 11,533 389 981 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 2.5 to 1 4.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 95.3 100.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -75.5 52.4 77.6

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).