Chris Sits Down With Jim Goddard To Cover The Recent Moves Of Gold, Silver, US Dollar, Canadian Dollar.

Chris joins Jim Goddard on Howestreet.com to discuss the latest moves of precious metals. This year, the US dollar has put in a major double bottom pattern and in the last three weeks has been threatening to break out above 95. If that happens, we are probably going to see a pretty big shift in commodity pricing, mostly precious metals.

Metals are hanging on by a thread, trading at resistance, and in a downtrend. If the dollar pops and rallies, don’t be surprised if the gold and silver go into a multi-week correction.

