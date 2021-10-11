Tech Firm to Develop Digital Credentials Verification System for Province’s Convenience Stores

Source: Streetwise Reports 10/11/2021

Once in place, this Smart Age program should result in Liquid Avatar Technologies growing organically in the short and long term.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (LQID:CSE; LQAVF:OTCQB) will leverage one of its technologies to codevelop a digital credentials verification system with a new partner, a collaboration that could

lead to significant growth for this technology firm.

Liquid Avatar, a Canada-based global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, and the Ontario Convenience Stores Association, a self-funded not-for-profit provincial association, agreed

to develop a program called Smart Age, according to a news release.

At the heart of Smart Age will be a customized system with which all Ontario, Canada-based convenient stores can digitally verify customers’ identity and age (and when applicable, other credentials) when selling them age-restricted products.

The foundation of this system will be Liquid Avatar’s existing platform,

its Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem, a network that supports all parties involved in digital credentialing. With LVACE, for instance, none of the customer’s personally identifiable information

gets exchanged with the vendor.

The customized technology resulting from Smart Age will likely be available in two forms: as a software as a service monthly subscription and as a pay-as-you-go verification model with minimum requirements. Along with digital credentials verification at the point of sale, Smart Age will encompass awareness campaigns and, where needed, integration into existing payment terminals.

Once Smart Age is developed, the OCSA intends to implement it in the more than 8,000 convenience stores throughout Ontario. From there, and representing growth opportunities for Liquid Avatar, the market for the product and perhaps the whole program could be extended to other regions in Canada and beyond. Also, it could be expanded to include other industries, including hospitality, restaurant/bar and events.

Current products for sale in Canada that require age verification are sports bets, lottery tickets, and alcohol-based beverages. It is expected that additional categories will emerge over time, providing Liquid Avatar more room for growth.

Smart Age will be another program the Vancouver company can add to its current roster. Its other programs support its Liquid Avatar Mobile app platform and generate revenue. One program is KABN KASH, a cash back and rewards program offered by about 600 online merchants. Another is the KABN Visa Card, allowing users to manage and control various financial services related to traditional and digital currencies. Liquid Avatar is working to get this program into other geographic regions, including the States.

Disclosures:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. As of the date of this article, an affiliate of Streetwise Reports has a consulting relationship with Liquid Avatar Technologies. Please click here for more information.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Liquid Avatar Technologies, a company mentioned in this article.