Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 12.07.2022 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming a Harami reversal pattern close to the support level, USDCAD may reverse in the form of another ascending impulse. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance area at 1.3125. Later, the market may break this level and continue growing. However, an alternative scenario implies that the asset may correct to reach 1.3000 and continue the uptrend only after testing the support level.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support area. At the moment, the asset is reversing in the form a new rising impulse. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance level at 0.6790. After testing the level, the price may rebound from it and resume the descending tendency. At the same time, the opposite scenario implies that the price may fall to reach 0.6655 and continue the downtrend without any corrections.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after testing the resistance area, the pair has formed several reversal patterns, for example, Harami. At the moment, USDCHF may reverse in the form of a new correctional impulse. In this case, the downside correctional target may be at 0.9800. After testing the support level, the price may rebound from it and resume trading upwards. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may grow to reach 0.9920 and continue the ascending tendency without any pullbacks.

