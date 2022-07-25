Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 25.07.2022 (GBPUSD, BRENT, USDJPY)

Article By RoboForex.com
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is testing Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1935 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2235. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1875. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1685.
BRENT
Brent is falling within the bearish channel. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 103.05 and then resume moving downwards to reach 92.15. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 106.05. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 110.55.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is rebounding from the support area. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen at 137.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 133.70. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 138.75. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 139.65.
