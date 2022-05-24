24 May

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 24.05.2022 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD)

May 24, 2022

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is moving within the bullish channel. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen at 1.0615 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.0825. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.0415. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.0325.

EURUSD
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 0.7065 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7255. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6915. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6820.

AUDUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 1.2470 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2845 Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2295. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2200.

GBPUSD

