Trade The NFP Live! 06-05-2022

By Orbex

Get ready to trade the NFP LIVE with a seasoned analyst!

Our resident market strategist David Kindley will be going live to give you exclusive insights into this month’s non-farm payrolls data release.

Last month, non-farm payrolls reported a significantly lower addition of just 431K jobs. Did the previous data offset a new downward trajectory for NFP results? What can the markets expect this time around?

Join David as he takes you through his pre and post-data-release analysis, diving into FX Majors, Indices, Commodities, and Metals!

Why should you attend?

Explore the NFP and its possible outcomes.

Learn new techniques to help you identify trading opportunities

Develop your knowledge of market patterns under the guidance of a seasoned analyst

Join the trading community and ask all your questions!

We look forward to seeing you on the other side.

Join us LIVE on Zoom at 12 PM GMT!

Register Now!

Article by Orbex

Orbex is a fully licensed broker that was established in 2011. Founded with a mission to serve its traders responsibly and provides traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets. www.orbex.com