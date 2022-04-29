Trade The NFP Live! 06-05-2022

By Orbex
Get ready to trade the NFP LIVE with a seasoned analyst!
Our resident market strategist David Kindley will be going live to give you exclusive insights into this month’s non-farm payrolls data release.
Last month, non-farm payrolls reported a significantly lower addition of just 431K jobs. Did the previous data offset a new downward trajectory for NFP results? What can the markets expect this time around?
Join David as he takes you through his pre and post-data-release analysis, diving into FX Majors, Indices, Commodities, and Metals!
Why should you attend?
Free Reports:
STX, RJF and BX were added to our Stock Market Watchlist in January - Here are the Stock Symbols that stood out so far in the first quarter of 2022.
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
- Explore the NFP and its possible outcomes.
- Learn new techniques to help you identify trading opportunities
- Develop your knowledge of market patterns under the guidance of a seasoned analyst
- Join the trading community and ask all your questions!
We look forward to seeing you on the other side.
Join us LIVE on Zoom at 12 PM GMT!
Article by Orbex
Orbex is a fully licensed broker that was established in 2011. Founded with a mission to serve its traders responsibly and provides traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets. www.orbex.com