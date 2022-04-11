Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 11.04.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF)

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.0890; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.0985 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0715. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1050. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1145.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is testing the rising channel’s upside border at 124.98; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 124.45 and then resume moving upwards to reach 125.75. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 123.55. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 122.65.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is rebounding from the resistance area at 0.9351; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9315 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9445. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9230. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9140.

