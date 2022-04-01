BABA May Collapse To The Price Level Of 51.27

By Orbex

The internal structure of BABA shares suggests the construction of a large bullish zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ of the primary degree.

At the time of writing, the price is at the end of the primary correction Ⓑ. This correction has the form of an intermediate triple zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z). Now the formation of the final actionary wave (Z) is taking place. Its structure hints at a complex formation of a double zigzag W-X-Y.

The decrease in wave (Z), more precisely in its last actionary wave Y in the form of a minute double zigzag ⓦ-ⓧ-ⓨ, could reach the level of 51.27. At that price level, sub-waves (Z) and (Y) will be equal.

After the completion of the primary correction Ⓑ, an impulse growth is possible significantly above the end of the intermediate intervening wave (X), above 183.53.

Let’s consider the second scenario, where the formation of the primary correction wave Ⓑ has already come to an end. Thus, we can expect the beginning of a bullish primary wave Ⓒ in the near future.

The wave Ⓒ could be a simple impulse consisting of intermediate waves (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5)

It is possible that prices, with a growing wave Ⓒ, will rise above the maximum of 273.78, which was marked by the intervening wave (X).

Article by Orbex

