The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, ETH). Overview for 30.03.2022

Article By RoboForex.com

The BTC continues rising steadily; on Wednesday, it is trading at $47,296. Yesterday, it even broke $48,200. The last several days were quite positive for the crypto market. Positive momentum in the BTC is supported by the strengthening of American stock indices.

From the technical point of view, the BTC may break $47,500 and fix above it in the nearest future, while the next upside target may be at $51,000. A more ambitious goal is moving up to $60,000.

The crypto market has two extremely volatile trading sessions ahead, which include geopolitics and the labour market data from the US. Strong numbers may push stock indices upwards and the BTC should follow them.

The total capitalisation of the cryptomarket is currently estimated at $2.2 trillion, while the BTC capitalisation is a bit above $900 billion.

Bitcoin chart online

ETH: chances to reach $3,500 rise

A positive vibe in the crypto market is expanding. The ETH price is going up as the token remains within the bullish channel. On Wednesday, it is trading at $3,389, thus confirming the next upside target to be at $3,500. At the moment, the ETH is moving at its 2-month highs.

Ethereum chart online

Coinbase will take a foothold

Coinbase intends to complete the deal to buy 2TM, which has been discussed since the beginning of the year. The deal is expected to be completed in April. This acquisition will allow Coinbase to become much stronger in Latin America and Europe.

Zilliqa: the future in metaverses

The Zilliqa token leaped up 170% over a week. Investors are buying it in anticipation of a gaming platform in the Metapolis metaverse where they can use these coins. In the nearest future, such areas will become more and more popular, that’s why Zilliqa has good prospects.

The Zilliqa capitalisation reached $1.6 billion.