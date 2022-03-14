SPX500 Major Impulse To End Near 4824.14

By Orbex
The stock index SPX500, as a few weeks ago, formed a major impulse trend.
At the moment, the primary wave ③, which is part of the cycle impulse V, is under development. It is a bullish impulse marked by intermediate sub-waves (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5).
In the near future, the price could rise to the level of 4824.14, marked by a minor impulse 3. At that level, the entire primary wave ③ could end.
After the completion of the bullish impulse, a decline within the primary wave ④ near 3629.53 is likely. At that level, the correction will be at 50% of the previous impulse.
In an alternative scenario, the construction of the impulse wave is fully complete. It reached the peak of 4817.52, and then the decline began.
Free Reports:
STX, RJF and BX were added to our Stock Market Watchlist in January - Here are the Stock Symbols that stood out so far in the first quarter of 2022.
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Perhaps at the last section of the chart, the first half of the intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C) is forming the primary correction ④.
Most likely, the index will fall in correction to the 3638.17 area, since at that level, wave ④ will be at 38.2% of impulse ③. The probability of achieving this coefficient is high.
Test your strategy on how SPX500 will fare with Orbex – Open your account now.
Article by Orbex
Orbex is a fully licensed broker that was established in 2011. Founded with a mission to serve its traders responsibly and provides traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets. www.orbex.com