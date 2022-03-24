Murrey Math Lines 24.03.2022 (USDCHF, GOLD)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 2/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue growing.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a further ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 7/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and form a new descending wave towards 6/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.