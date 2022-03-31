$50,000 on target: FOMO & fundamentals to drive new Bitcoin bull run

By George Prior

The Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) and fundamentals are going to be the main drivers of Bitcoin’s latest price run, says the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisations.

The comments from deVere Group’s Nigel Green, a long-time, high-profile Bitcoin bull come as the world’s largest cryptocurrency hit its highest level since Jan 2 on Monday.

He says: “Bitcoin is up nearly 25% in the last 10 days, smashing through the $35,000-$45,000 band where it has been lodged since January. It’s now edging nearer to the important $50,000 level [$48,200 at the time of writing, 11.40 BST].

“Should it also surge through this key price marker, we expect the current bull run would become supercharged as crypto FOMO would kick in– as it typically does when Bitcoin prices shoot up.”

The deVere CEO continues: “The $50,000 mark will act as a reminder to those who haven’t been paying full attention that digital currencies are inevitably the future of money.

“This is now becoming clear even to institutional investors – including credit unions, banks, large funds such as mutual or hedge funds, venture capital funds, insurance companies, and pension funds – as well as governments and multinational corporations.

“As such, prices are set to skyrocket over the long-term – and both institutional and retail investors will not want to miss out on the ‘early advantage’ edge.

“Watching others make decent returns during a good rally may make you feel obligated to join in and get in on the gains.”

“However, even though the desire to get on the bandwagon can be strong, it is typically not a sound way to make investment decisions and is usually ill-advised

“But in this case, the fundamentals of Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency’s intrinsic characteristics are, indeed, sound.”

There is, he says, inherent value of digital, borderless, global currencies for trade and commerce purposes in our increasingly digitalised economies in which businesses operate in more than one jurisdiction.

In addition, recent serious geopolitical issues have put a spotlight on Bitcoin’s other key traits, which include being decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant and unconfiscatable.

Nigel Green concludes: “The world is racing towards a digital revolution and as investors increasingly pay attention to this, the long-term trajectory for Bitcoin, surely, has to be upward.”

About:

deVere Group is one of the world’s largest independent advisors of specialist global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. It has a network of more than 70 offices across the world, over 80,000 clients and $12bn under advisement.