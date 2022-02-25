Trade The NFP Live! 04-03-2022

By Orbex
Get ready to trade the NFP LIVE with a seasoned analyst!
Our resident market strategist David Kindley will be going live to give you exclusive insights into this month’s non-farm payrolls data release.
Following the disappointing first results for 2022, the markets were in for a surprise with an impressive addition of 467K last month! So, what can the markets expect this time around?
Join David as he takes you through his pre and post-data-release analysis, diving into FX Majors, Indices, Commodities, and Metals!
Why should you attend?
Free Reports:
STX, RJF and BX were added to our Stock Market Watchlist in January - Here are the Stock Symbols that stood out so far in the first quarter of 2022.
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
- Explore the NFP and its possible outcomes.
- Learn new techniques to help you identify trading opportunities
- Develop your knowledge of market patterns under the guidance of a seasoned analyst
- Join the trading community and ask all your questions!
We look forward to seeing you on the other side.
Join us LIVE on Zoom at 1 PM GMT!
Article by Orbex
Orbex is a fully licensed broker that was established in 2011. Founded with a mission to serve its traders responsibly and provides traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets. www.orbex.com