25 Feb

Trade The NFP Live! 04-03-2022

February 25, 2022

By Orbex

NFP

Get ready to trade the NFP LIVE with a seasoned analyst!

Our resident market strategist David Kindley will be going live to give you exclusive insights into this month’s non-farm payrolls data release.

Following the disappointing first results for 2022, the markets were in for a surprise with an impressive addition of 467K last month! So, what can the markets expect this time around?

Join David as he takes you through his pre and post-data-release analysis, diving into FX Majors, Indices, Commodities, and Metals!

Why should you attend?

  • Explore the NFP and its possible outcomes.
  • Learn new techniques to help you identify trading opportunities
  • Develop your knowledge of market patterns under the guidance of a seasoned analyst
  • Join the trading community and ask all your questions!

We look forward to seeing you on the other side.

Join us LIVE on Zoom at 1 PM GMT!

