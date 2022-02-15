The Benefits Of Trading Stock CFDs – FREE Live Webinar!

By Orbex

Calling all beginner Forex traders! We’ve put together a comprehensive webinar dedicated to teaching you how to trade the financial markets!

Next Monday, February 21st at 6 pm GMT, our seasoned market expert David Kindley will be going live on Zoom to cover benefits of trading stock CFDs, so you can begin to confidently build your own stock portfolio!

Sign up now for a chance to learn:

The basics of stock trading

The difference between investing & trading

How to build your stock portfolio

The difference between US & Euro stocks

The webinar is free to attend, but seats are limited.

Book your spot today to start trading responsibly!

Register Now!

Article by Orbex

Orbex is a fully licensed broker that was established in 2011. Founded with a mission to serve its traders responsibly and provides traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets. www.orbex.com