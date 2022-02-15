The Benefits Of Trading Stock CFDs – FREE Live Webinar!

By Orbex
Calling all beginner Forex traders! We’ve put together a comprehensive webinar dedicated to teaching you how to trade the financial markets!
Next Monday, February 21st at 6 pm GMT, our seasoned market expert David Kindley will be going live on Zoom to cover all the benefits of trading stock CFDs, so you can begin to confidently build your own stock portfolio!
Sign up now for a chance to learn:
- The basics of stock trading
- The difference between investing & trading
- How to build your stock portfolio
- The difference between US & Euro stocks
Trade over 200 of the hottest stock CFDs with spreads starting from 0.0 pips – Open your Orbex account today!
The webinar is free to attend, but seats are limited.
Book your spot today to start trading responsibly!
Free Reports:
STX, RJF and BX were added to our Stock Market Watchlist in January - Here are the Stock Symbols that stood out so far in the first quarter of 2022.
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Article by Orbex
Orbex is a fully licensed broker that was established in 2011. Founded with a mission to serve its traders responsibly and provides traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets. www.orbex.com