Q1 2022 Elliott Wave Market Outlook Report

As we enter 2022, a return to a pre-Covid world still seems a long way away.

With the Omicron variant pressuring global economies, what can we expect for the first quarter of the new year?

What our market experts will be focusing on:

What our market experts will be focusing on:

Will the US job situation improve?

Will central banks ease pandemic stimulus?

Could higher global inflation be on the horizon?

Will Omicron dominate the headlines?

The Orbex Research Team dives deep into all these questions and more in the comprehensive Q1 2022 edition of our Elliott Wave Quarterly Market Outlook Reports.

Special focus will be on:

FX Majors

Indices

Commodities

Metals

Stocks

Energies

Our quarterly reports provide fundamental and technical insights delivered by a seasoned research team.

David Kindley – Market Strategist

Mohammed Mariri – Head of Training & Market Strategy

Roman Onegin – Elliott Wave Specialist

Daniel John Grady – Macroeconomist

The Q1 2022 Market Outlook Report

