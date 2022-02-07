Important Calculations In Forex Trading – FREE Live Webinar!

By Orbex

Calling all beginner Forex traders! We’ve put together a comprehensive webinar dedicated to teaching you how to trade the financial markets!

Next Monday, February 14th at 6 pm GMT, our seasoned market expert David Kindley will be going live on Zoom to cover all the basic forex calculations you need to begin your online trading journey.

Sign up now for a chance to learn:

How to calculate margins when trading

How to include leverages into your trades

How to calculate pips and points

How to set pending orders

The webinar is free to attend, but seats are limited.

Book your spot today to start trading responsibly!

Register Now!

Article by Orbex

Orbex is a fully licensed broker that was established in 2011. Founded with a mission to serve its traders responsibly and provides traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets. www.orbex.com